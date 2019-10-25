Weigh-in alert: Regis Prograis 140 Josh Taylor 139.5

Photo courtesy of the World Boxing Super Series

It’s on!

The two best junior welterweights in the world have weighed in ahead of their massive unification showdown and World Boxing Super Series final, which takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

Prograis, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 140 pounds, will be making the first defence of the WBA title he wrenched from Kiryl Relikh in April. The New Orleans star looked to be in excellent fighting shape at 140 pounds and had to strip naked to get there.

“I wasn’t struggling with the weight, I’m good,” said Prograis (24-0, 20 knockouts) in an interview with Sky Sports in the U.K. “I’m gonna beat the shit out of him. Someone is going to have to throw the towel in because I’m stopping him.”

Taylor, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring, will be making his maiden defense of the IBF title he took from the previously unbeaten Ivan Baranchyk in May. The Scotsman looked every bit as impressive as his opponent at 139.5 pounds.

“I made the weight easy and he looks dead on his feet,” said Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs). “He’s getting planted tomorrow. I can’t wait to do a number on this mouthpiece. He’s going back to America with his tail between his legs.”

Undercard

Ricky Burns 134.8 Lee Selby 134.7 (lightweights)

