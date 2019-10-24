WBC announces mandatory challengers at convention

Heavyweight – Champion Deontay Wilder will face Luis Ortiz on Nov. 23. Winner will face Tyson Fury in February 2020 in a mandatory defense. Dillian Whyte, if he is cleared from his current situation (should be decided in December) will be the next mandatory challenger by February 2021.

Cruiserweight – Title vacant. Ilunga Makabu vs. Kryzszstof Glowacki to fill the vacancy. The winner of the World Boxing Super Series between Mairis Briedis and Yunier Dorticos will be allowed to face the winner.

Light heavyweight – Artur Beterbiev to fight WBA mandatory challenger Fanlong Meng. The winner between Jean Pascal and Badou Jack will be the next mandatory challenger.

Super middleweight – Champion David Benavidez will face Avni Yildrim in a mandatory defense. Working date is January. Callum Smith is in agreement from the WBA to be installed mandatory challenger.

Middleweight – Canelo Alvarez is the franchise champion. Jermall Charlo is the champion and will face Dennis Hogan on December 7. Mandatory to be decided.

Junior middleweight- Champion Tony Harrison will face Jermell Charlo. Erickson Lubin vs. Sergio Garcia ordered to fight in a final elimination.

Welterweight – Champion Errol Spence Jr. has a mandatory defense against Danny Garcia.

Junior welterweight – Champion Jose Ramirez makes mandatory defense against Viktor Postol in January.

Lightweight – Champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is now franchise champion. Interim champion Devin Haney has been elevated to full champion. Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Cuellar on November 2 to become mandatory challenger and face Haney next.

Junior lightweight – Champion Miguel Berchelt will face Jason Sosa on November 2. His mandatory challenger will be the winner of Oscar Valdez-Andres Gutierrez on November 30.

Featherweight – Champion Gary Russell will face Tugstogt Nyambayar next.

Junior featherweight – Champion Rey Vargas made a mandatory defense against Tomoki Kameda in July. No mandatory.

Bantamweight – Champion Nordine Oubaali against Interim champ. Takuma Inoue on November 7. Mandatory challenger Luis Nery will face Emmanuel Rodriguez on November 23.

Junior bantamweight – Champion Juan Estrada faces Kal Yafai sometime in January. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is the mandatory challenger.

flyweight – Julio Cesar Martinez and Cristofer Rosales meet for the vacant title in December.

Junior flyweight – Champion Ken Shiro fights against IBF champion Felix Alvarado on December 23. No mandatory.

Strawweight – Champion Wanheng Menayothin fights mandatory challenger Simphiwe Khonco this weekend. No mandatory.

