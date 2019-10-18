Philly’s finest shine on Gvozdyk-Beterbiev undercard

Joseph Adorno shined on the Gvozdyk-Beterbiev undercard (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Joseph Adorno has bigger plans. The 20-year-old lightweight from Allentown, Pa., is not really satisfied—even when it comes to stopping someone who’s never been stopped before.

Adorno (14-0, 12 knockouts) didn’t even feel right. His mother asked him what was wrong before Adorno faced Damian Sosa on the Oleksandr Gvozdyk-Artur Beterbiev undercard from Temple University’s Liacouras Center Friday night on ESPN/ESPN Deportes.

Apparently, nothing, by the way Adorno made easy work of Sosa in what was a scheduled eight rounder with a second-round stoppage at 1:20.

Adorno smacked Sosa (9-3, 7 KOs) with a left hook to the head, dropping him in the first. Then, Adorno finished Sosa by sending him through the ropes midway through the second with a right on the top of Sosa’s head.

“Just imagine if I was 100-percent,” Adorno said. “It shows even when I’m not even at my best, I can still perform. I’m only becoming better, and I’m never satisfied. For this fight, I felt a little heavy.

“I felt down. My body wasn’t reacting well. Even my mom noticed. She asked me, ‘Why are you looking like that?’ I didn’t want to say anything. She knows me. This wasn’t my best. My best is yet to come.”

Philly heavyweight Sonny Conto (5-0, 4 KOs) stopped Steven Lyons (5-6, 2 KOs) when Lyons refused to come out after the first round.

Conto was accompanied by Tyson Fury during his ring walk and he probably got work in hitting the pads in his dressing room than from anything Lyons gave him.

“He basically quit, but it takes two men to fight, and I was the stronger guy,” Conto said. “The outcome wouldn’t have been different. I’m happy he did quit. He may have gotten hurt if he continued.

“I’m ready to fight again. I’m told they’re looking at Atlantic City in January. I hit (Lyons) with a left hook that opened a cut over his (right) eye. But he could have continued. It was an early night. It was easy money. It was pretty cool having Tyson walking out with me.

“I did take a shower after the fight. I had to, because I worked up a sweat in the dressing room (hitting the pads).”

Southpaw super bantamweight Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno (3-0, 1 KO) remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Miseal Reyes (1-3, 0 KOs).

Reyes wasn’t that easy. He caught Jeremy, Joseph Adorno’s 18-year-old brother, with a sneaky right in the first round, but it had no effect. Jeremy went back to pecking away with his jab to find range.

In the second, Jeremy found a comfortable, knocking down Reyes with a right hook to the jaw within the first 30 seconds. Jeremy set up the knockdown punch wonderfully with a left to the body.

“That shot he hit me with in the first round woke me up,” Jeremy said. “I was sleeping for a little bit there in the first and second rounds. I needed to wake up. The shot really didn’t hurt me, but in the second round, I set him up with a shot to knock him down.

“In the third, I was getting hit behind the head and that took me off focus. I won. I’m good and feeling better. I’m happy with what I did.”

In a scheduled six-round super lightweight bout, Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) stopped Leonardo Doronio (17-17-3, 11 KOs) with a left hook on the chin at 2:29 of the sixth round.

“I wasn’t really 100-percent for this camp,” Rodriguez admitted. “Two or three weeks ago, late in the camp, I wasn’t able to really hold any food down, so I wasn’t able to really train like I wanted.

“I had to rehydrate all the way back up to 155. I felt it a little bit in my legs, but you know what, every fighter faces some type of obstacle and you have to overcome them. That’s not the best I fought in a while. I’m usually a lot quicker in my footwork, but I implemented the game plan and I was always in control.”

