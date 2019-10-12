Aleksandr Usyk-Chazz Witherspoon undercard results

Junior middleweight prospect Charles Conwell. Photo: DiBella Entertainment

Undercard results for the Aleksandr Usyk vs Chazz Witherspoon card are detailed below.

The Usyk-Witherspoon is being streamed live on DAZN tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Lightweight prospect Movladdin “Arthur” Biyarslanov went the distance for the first time as a pro tonight, improving to 5-0 (4 KOs) with a unanimous decision win over Tyrome Jones. The Russian native who now fights out of Toronto started aggressively, but Jones was not intimidated. He covered up well and attempted to counter, but it was one punch at a time, while Biyarslanov threw in combination. A small cut opened up on the bridge of Biyarslanov’s nose and a big cut opened up over his right eye, but he continued to do the better work throughout. This was a competitive battle of southpaws that went the distance.

Super middleweight prospect Anthony Sims Jr improved to 20-0 (18 KOs) with a dominant stoppage win over Morgan Fitch. Sims dropped Fitch twice in the opening round and it appeared that the fight wouldn’t last long. However, Fitch bit down and made a fight out of it, having some moments over the next few rounds. But it was Sims doing the more destructive work. After dropping Fitch against in the sixth round, the referee had seen enough and called the fight off. Sims, who is a cousin of Floyd Mayweather Jr, has a great personality and is good on camera. He is definitely a prospect worth keeping an eye on.

In the opener of the DAZN broadcast, undefeated Cleveland native Charles Conwell improved to 11-0 (8 KOs) with a devastating knockout over Patrick Day at the 1:46 mark of the 10th and final round of their super welterweight bout. The 2016 Olympian made a statement with this knockout of the year contender, which left Day sprawled out on the canvas, unconscious, for several minutes. The Illinois commission behaved responsibly, carrying Day out of the ring on a stretcher and immediately bringing him to a nearby hospital.

Before the DAZN broadcast began, Irish born Australian resident TJ Doheny, who gave unified super bantamweight title holder Daniel Roman all he could handle in their April fight of the year contender, got back in the win column with a TKO6 victory over Jesus Martinez. Also, Chicago native Summer Lynn won her professional debut with a unanimous decision victory over Jenna Johlin Thompson in a four round welterweight bout.

