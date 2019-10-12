Chad Dawson scores routine eight-round unanimous decision over Denis Grachev

Former three-time light heavyweight titleholder Chad Dawson defeated gatekeeper Denis Grachev via eight-round unanimous decision Friday night at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Scores were 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73 for Dawson, who improves to 36-5 (19 knockouts).

This was Dawson’s second fight after returning to the ring following a two-year layoff. In June, the New Haven resident defeated Quinton Rankin, also by unanimous decision.

Grachev figured to give the 37-year-old Dawson a challenge, but the difference in pedigree was evident from the opening bell. Grachev pressed the action at times, but Dawson sidestepped or moved out of range to avoid his opponent’s methodical and looping punches.

As the bout progressed, Dawson (36-5, 19 KOs) began landing combinations behind a consistent southpaw jab. Rather than inflict serious damage, the former champion was content to outbox Grachev, who was never hurt in the fight.

Dawson’s victory came one day after it was announced that he will be inducted into the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame. He will be enshrined on Nov. 8, along with the late two-weight world titleholder Arturo Gatti, former welterweight and junior middleweight contender Delvin Rodriguez, featherweight contender Eddie Campo, Teddy ‘Redtop’ Davis and referee Arthur Mercante, Sr. Dawson has fought half of his bouts in the Constitution state.

Grachev, who is originally from Russia and now resides in San Diego, drops to 19-9-1 (10 KOs).

Undercard

Heavyweight prospect Cassius Chaney knocked out Colombia’s Santander Silgado (28-8, 22 KOs) at 1:03 of the opening round. Chaney, who resides in nearby New London and is promoted by Main Events, improves to 17-0 (11 KOs).

In junior middleweight action, featuring fighters from the New England area, Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs) and Jose Medina (18-17-2, 7 KOs) fought to a six-round split-decision draw. Each fighter won 58-56 on a scorecard, but the third judge scored the bout 57-57.

In lightweight action, Sharad Collier of Hartford improved to 3-0-1 (3 KOs) by stopping Glenn Mitchell (3-4, 4 KOs) at 2:12 of the fourth round.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

