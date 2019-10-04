Photos: Gennadiy Golovkin, Sergiy Derevyanchenko make weight in NY

Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Photos by Amanda Westcott/DAZN

NEW YORK — Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko had no issues on the scales, each coming in under the 160-pound limit on Friday afternoon, a day before they fought for the vacant IBF middleweight title at Madison Square Garden.

Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 knockouts) weighed in at 159.2 pounds, while Derevyanchenko (13-1-1, 10 KOs) was slightly lighter at 159 pounds. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will headline a card on DAZN. The belt is vacant after Canelo Alvarez was stripped of the belt for failing to meet the mandatory challenger Derevyanchenko.

Golovkin, 37, of Kazakhstan is four years older than the Ukrainian Derevyanchenko, and is looking to begin a second reign with a middleweight title after losing the second of two contentious bouts with Alvarez in 2018.

Other weights

Ten rounds, junior middleweights

Israil Madrimov: 153.4 pounds

Alejandro Barrera: 152.6 pounds

Ten rounds, junior welterweights

Ivan Baranchyk: 139.6

Gabriel Bracero: 140

Twelve rounds, super middleweights

Ali Akhmedov: 167.2

Andrew Hernandez: 167.6

Eight rounds, catchweight

Brian Ceballo: 148.6

Ramal Amanov: 148.4

Eight rounds, middleweights

Kamil Szeremeta: 159.4

Oscar Cortes: 160

Six rounds, light heavyweights

Joe Ward: 173.4

Marco Delgado: 173.8

Six rounds, catchweight

Nikita Ababiy: 160.6

Isiah Seldon: 159.4

