Photos: Gennadiy Golovkin, Sergiy Derevyanchenko make weight in NY
Photos by Amanda Westcott/DAZN
NEW YORK — Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko had no issues on the scales, each coming in under the 160-pound limit on Friday afternoon, a day before they fought for the vacant IBF middleweight title at Madison Square Garden.
Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 knockouts) weighed in at 159.2 pounds, while Derevyanchenko (13-1-1, 10 KOs) was slightly lighter at 159 pounds. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will headline a card on DAZN. The belt is vacant after Canelo Alvarez was stripped of the belt for failing to meet the mandatory challenger Derevyanchenko.
Golovkin, 37, of Kazakhstan is four years older than the Ukrainian Derevyanchenko, and is looking to begin a second reign with a middleweight title after losing the second of two contentious bouts with Alvarez in 2018.
Other weights
Ten rounds, junior middleweights
Israil Madrimov: 153.4 pounds
Alejandro Barrera: 152.6 pounds
Ten rounds, junior welterweights
Ivan Baranchyk: 139.6
Gabriel Bracero: 140
Twelve rounds, super middleweights
Ali Akhmedov: 167.2
Andrew Hernandez: 167.6
Eight rounds, catchweight
Brian Ceballo: 148.6
Ramal Amanov: 148.4
Eight rounds, middleweights
Kamil Szeremeta: 159.4
Oscar Cortes: 160
Six rounds, light heavyweights
Joe Ward: 173.4
Marco Delgado: 173.8
Six rounds, catchweight
Nikita Ababiy: 160.6
Isiah Seldon: 159.4