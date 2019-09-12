Thursday, September 12, 2019  |
Subscribe
Thursday Night Fights
Ring Report
Fight Night Schedule!
1 WEEK FREE DIGITAL TRIAL

News

On this day: Julio Cesar Chavez dominates Hector Camacho in Las Vegas

Chavez (right) opens up on Camacho. Photo from The Ring archive
12
Sep
by The Ring

The long-awaited battle between Mexico’s Julio Cesar Chavez and Puerto Rico’s Hector Camacho turned out to be one-sided affair at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sept. 12, 1992. Chavez punished his man heavily from the opening bell but despite the one-way traffic, the nationalistic rivalry led to an incredible atmosphere inside the arena. When his legs deserted him, Camacho displayed incredible bravery by firing back but he couldn’t put a dent in Culiacan’s finest, who inflicted a fierce beating. Chavez retained his WBC junior welterweight title for the ninth time on a 12-round unanimous decision. Official scores were 120-107, 119-110 and 117-111.

 

Chavez’s aggression was way too much for the silky skills of Camacho…

The former three-weight world titleholder was forced to fight for survival…

Camacho’s facial damage tells the story as he await the decision…

Chavez perhaps a little disappointed that he couldn’t close the show against his rival. All photos from The Ring archive

 

 

 

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2019 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.