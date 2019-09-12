On this day: Julio Cesar Chavez dominates Hector Camacho in Las Vegas

Chavez (right) opens up on Camacho. Photo from The Ring archive

The long-awaited battle between Mexico’s Julio Cesar Chavez and Puerto Rico’s Hector Camacho turned out to be one-sided affair at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sept. 12, 1992. Chavez punished his man heavily from the opening bell but despite the one-way traffic, the nationalistic rivalry led to an incredible atmosphere inside the arena. When his legs deserted him, Camacho displayed incredible bravery by firing back but he couldn’t put a dent in Culiacan’s finest, who inflicted a fierce beating. Chavez retained his WBC junior welterweight title for the ninth time on a 12-round unanimous decision. Official scores were 120-107, 119-110 and 117-111.

