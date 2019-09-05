Tureano Johnson trains on as Bahamas picks up pieces from Dorian

Middleweight Tureano Johnson pounds the mitts at a media workout in New York City. Photo by Tom Hogan/HoganPhotos/Golden Boy Promotions

This is a story that is becoming one that is posted all too frequently. Extreme and catastrophic effects of storms that are hitting longer and harder than we’d been accustomed to.

Hurricane Dorian visited the Bahamas Aug. 29, a most unwelcome presence, stayed too damned long, and it left behind a harsh aftermath.

Middleweight boxer Tureano Johnson (20-2-1), a native of the region, spoke to RING about how his homeland has fared in that clash against the Category 3-5 hurricane.

“I’m here in Nassau, Bahamas dealing with repairs here but greater help is needed for my friends and family on the Island of Abaco and Freeport,” Johnson, age 35, said.

“Living here in the south of Nassau, on the shores of Marshall Road, we could only imagine how dangerous Dorian was when watching the lightning and hearing the thunder, witnessing the power of the wind as it ripped shingles with no respect, from our dwelling place, and this is only Nassau.”

The Golden Boy Promotions boxer, now training with Andre Rozier, is staying on target for a fight he’s believing will go down on Nov. 2, versus foe TBA. “I found (a gym relatively unaffected by the hurricane) last night and that’s where we are training now. No matter what, I’m training, I’ll stay ready, and I will win.”

Circling back to the storm–Abaco and Freeport got the worst of it, then?

“They sure did. We just got a tropical storm. The power went out, had to find other gyms (to train at). We prepared well for what hit Nassau on the beach, but the islands are flattened.”

The vicious system was basically stationary over Abaco and Grand Bahama Island from Sept. 1-3 and the storm is the most powerful to ever hit the Bahamas. The 185 MPH winds left a wake of carnage in terms of dwellings and at least 20 people have perished at the cruel hand of the storm, which also touched the Virgin Islands. Storm surges rose 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels, locals reported.

About 400,000 persons live on the Bahamas. Those in the Virgin Island and Puerto Rico noted that the damage by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 was far more severe, in contrast.

No one Johnson knows is among the deceased. “In a nation that’s over three hundred thousand, we rub shoulders very often, as of now none whom I’ve known on a personal level. If there have been, I may have over-looked or haven’t (learned) their status as of yet.”

And so, is there anything the fans can do?

“There is a database that has been created to look for people who may think is missing,” said Johnson, and this article speaks on the databases set up to help reunite the missing or those without the capacity to communicate they are OK.

The concerned prize-fighter shared more. “A former standout amateur boxer now father, husband and teacher, Lavar Stewart (is on the list). He lives in Abaco with his wife baby boy. His name shows up as alive, but we are unable to contact him because of power outage and phones are not connected.”

The fight goes on, to help a reeling people, even as he works to stay on a path that insures he gives himself the best chance to win his next outing.

We salute Tureano, for being selfless during this trying time for those living on the storm-smashed northern islands.

No posts found.