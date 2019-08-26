Peter Quillin and Alfredo Angulo set to clash on September 21

Former WBO middleweight titlist Peter Quillin. Photo by Ryan Songalia

Super middleweight contender Peter Quillin will face Alfredo Angulo on September 21, Premier Boxing Champions announced.

The 12-round bout will take place at Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield, California. The fight will air live on FS1 and FOX Sports Deportes (10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT).

The fight will feature a former WBO middleweight titleholder versus a former longtime junior middleweight contender who have fought sporadically over the last couple of years.

The 36-year-old Quillin (34-1-1, 23 knockouts) was scheduled to face Caleb Truax in a title eliminator this Saturday in Minneapolis but Truax withdrew from the fight last week after suffering a foot injury during training camp. The fight would have been a rematch of their April 13 clash, that ended in a no-decision in round two after Truax was cut over his right eye from an accidental clash of heads. The cut was deemed to deep to allow the bout to continue.

Qullin’s only defeat came at the hands of fellow Brooklynite Daniel Jacobs, by first round technical knockout in December of 2015. After the fight, he took a near-two-year hiatus from the ring before defeating gatekeeper Dashon Johnson by decision in September of 2017.

Sandwiched between the Johnson and Truax fight is a 10-round unanimous decision victory over J’Leon Love on Augiust 4 of last year.

Quillin is understandably disappointed that the Truax fight fell through but is not overlooking Angulo and is intent on fighting 12 rounds in a different location.

“It looks like the Caleb Truax fight wasn’t meant to be but this fight against Angulo is an important fight for me to establish myself in this division,” said Quillin, who won the WBO middleweight title in October of 2012 over Hassan N’Dam. “I’m ready to go 12 rounds right now. I just have to stay ready and stay in shape because we’ve had a great camp where we were able to build on certain things. This is what was meant to be and I’m going to make the most of it with a great performance on September 21.”

Angulo (25-7, 21 KOs), who is originally from Mexicali, Mexico and now resides in Coachella, California, last fought on April 20 in Carson, California, knocking out Evert Bravo in the second round. The loss snapped a string of back-to-back losses over two years.

The 37-year-old Angulo, who has lost to Canelo Alvarez, Erislandy Lara and James Kirkland over the last several years, believes he can make the most of this opportunity and defeat Quillin.

“I am looking forward to showing my fans the best Alfredo Angulo on September 21,” said Angulo, who has lost five of his last eight bouts. “I have been working hard towards this opportunity. This is a chance to move closer to a world title and with hard work and the support of my team, I’m going to win that title.”

Also on the “FS1 PBC Fight Night” telecast, lightweight Chris Colbert (12-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York, will square off against former 130-pound title challenger Miguel Beltran Jr. (33-7, 22 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Beltran, who resides in Los Mochis, Mexico, has split his last 10 bouts.

Caguas, Puerto Rico, resident and welterweight Thomas Dulorme (24-3-1, 16 KOs) will face unbeaten Terrel Williams (18-0, 13 KOs) of Inglewood, California in a 10-round bout. Dulorme, a former junior welterweight title challenger, fought to a draw against Jessie Vargas in his most recent bout on October 6.

A 10-round bout between Jesus Ramos (10-0, 9 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Paterson, New Jersey’s Rickey Edwards (12-3, 3 KOs) will open the telecast.

FS2 will show preliminary action (8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m.), including a 12-round IBF junior middleweight elimination bout between Jeison Rosario (19-1, 13 KOs) of Miami, Florida, and Bakhram Murtazaliev (16-0, 13 KOs), who is originally from Russia and now resides in Oxnard, California.

