Cristofer Rosales’ quest for his belt back begins Saturday

Former WBC flyweight beltholder Cristofer Rosales returns for the first time since losing the title when he meets grizzled veteran Eliecer Quezada at the Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao, in Managua, Nicaragua, on Saturday.

After having his five-fight win streak snapped, Rosales (28-4, 19 knockouts) is anxious to get back in the win column.

“I believe it will be a very attractive fight,” Rosales told The Ring, through his manager, William Ramirez. “We both know each other very well, we have fought each other before (when Rosales won a 10-round split decision over Quezada in March 2017). I think it was a good choice by my manager William Ramirez for me to return to the ring and lift myself up again.”

Rated No. 7 by The Ring at 112 pounds, Rosales, 24, is understandably disappointed to have lost the WBC title last December to Charlie Edwards, who won by wide margins of 118-110 and 117-111 on two of the judges’ scorecards.

“I felt very bad when I saw that they were taking my championship away,” he said. “I thought it was a very close fight, and in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others, I won. For me, that was very hard.

“In his country, the only way to win is by knockout. But now, I’m feeling well. I’ve been active in the gym and am eager to fight and go retain the title that Charlie Edwards took from me or any other champion who gives us an opportunity to fight for a title.”

Since the loss, he has taken time to reflect on what happened and to eradicate any issues.

“After the fight, I took a bit of time to analyze and reflect what things l could have done better during that fight,” he explained. “Now I’ve been able to go the gym and train in peace far away from all of the distractions and get back the hunger and desire to become a champion again.”

Rosales, nicknamed “El Latigo” (The Whip), is ready for the rematch, but has to wait his turn because the Brit has to turn back the challenge of dangerous mandatory contender Julio Cesar Martinez next weekend. He says his manager stipulated in the fight contract that he would get a rematch in the event he lost to Edwards.

Ramirez, who also handles IBF junior flyweight titlist Felix Alvarado, isn’t sure a rematch will happen anytime soon.

“After this fight, I will seek the rematch with Charlie Edwards,” said the manager. “As we were promised after he had one defense. However, I have some doubts that Mr. Edwards would like to face Cristofer again. He has shown interest in vacating the title and fighting (WBA junior bantamweight titlist) Khalid Yafai.”

Quezada (23-9-3, 9 KOs) turned professional in 2009. The 28-year-old won 10 of his first 11 fights, but has often been matched tough, dropping decisions to Alvarado and Rosales in Nicaragua. He tends to struggle when he travels overseas and has been stopped by David Sanchez, Paddy Barnes and Jeyvier Cintron on the road.

