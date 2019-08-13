Andrew Cancio to face Rene Alvarado in fall rematch

Beating Alberto Machado the first time was sweet for junior lightweight Andrew Cancio but proving it was no fluke in the rematch was priceless. (Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Junior lightweight contender Andrew Cancio’s next bout will come against Rene Alvarado, Golden Boy Promotions’ matchmaker Robert Diaz told The Ring Tuesday afternoon.

According to Diaz, the fight will likely take place in October or November with Southern California as the tentative location. The fight will stream live on DAZN.

The impending clash between Cancio and Alvarado will be a rematch of their first bout in December of 2015, which Cancio won by knockout. Since then, both fighters seemed headed toward becoming gatekeepers but have been resurrected through making personnel changes and winning several bouts.

After a 19-month hiatus from the ring, Cancio’s career has enjoyed a resurgence over the last several months, having won his last four bouts. Cancio (21-4-2, 16 knockouts) overcame a knockdown to stop Alberto Machado in round four on February 9 in Indio, California, not far from his hometown of Blythe.

In his most recent bout on June 21, Cancio faced Machado in a rematch, this time winning by knockout in round three.

Cancio, who now lives and trains in Ventura, California, is trained by Joseph “Hoss” Janik. He also has a full-time job working for the Southern California Gas Company.

Alvarado (31-8, 20 KOs) last fought on April 26 in his hometown of Managua, Nicaragua, defeating veteran Eusebio Osejo by technical decision in a stay-busy fight. Previously Alvarado defeated Carlos Morales by unanimous decision on December 8.

The 30-year-old Alvarado has won his last seven bouts since his unanimous decision loss to Yuriorkis Gamboa in March of 2017.

Alvarado’s twin brother is IBF junior flyweight titleholder Felix Alvarado.

Cancio and Alvarado are ranked No. 4 and No. 10 by The Ring, respectively.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

