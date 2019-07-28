Serhii Bohachuk racks up 15th KO in 15 fights, finishing Fernando Marin in 3

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Junior middleweight Serhii Bohachuk racked up another win and knockout Sunday night, stopping Fernando Marin in round three at The Avalon in Hollywood, California.

With the win, Bohachuk improves to 15-0 (15 knockouts).

The 24-year-old Bohachuk has steadily improved his skill-set over the last several months to compliment his devastating power. None of his fights have gone past the fifth round.

Marin entered the scheduled 10-round bout having won three of his previous four bouts, having been only stopped once in his three losses.

Bohachuk was the aggressor from the opening bell, walking Marin down and putting him on the defensive. Marin attempted to hold his ground and fired back a series of combinations.

Bohachuk’s punches began to take their toll on Marin in round two, momentarily stunning him with devastating hooks to the head and body. Marin continued to bravely stand in the pocket, but it was only a matter of time before Bohachuk’s punches would take their toll.

That came the next round as Bohachuk sensed Marin weakening from his vicious and accurate punches. Bohachuk pinned Marin against the ropes, connecting with a series of combinations to the head that prompted Rudy Barragan to step in and stop the bout at 1:25.

“My plan was to use good boxing skills,” said Bohachuk, who is originally from the Ukraine and now lives and trains in Big Bear Lake, California. “I listened to my corner and that’s what we did. Marin is very strong. He took a lot of punches from me. I kept hitting him with a lot punches.”

Trainer Abel Sanchez was proud of Bohachuk’s performance.

“Serhii did exactly what he was supposed to do,” said Sanchez. “These are fights that we need to build for bigger fights. Marin took a lot of shots. I’m glad the fight was stopped when it did.”

Marin, who resides in Calvillo, Aguascalientes, Mexico, drops to 16-4-3 (12 KOs).

In the walkout bout, junior featherweight prospect Alexander Enriquez (11-0-3, 1 KO) defeated Ricardo Cuellar by unanimous decision over six rounds.

Cuellar (5-4, 3 KOs), who has now lost his last four bouts, connected with several lead and counter right hands to the head throughout much of the fight. Enriquez threw and landed more punches, especially during the second half of the fight. Scores were 58-56, 58-56, and 59-55 for Enriquez.

Lightweight Mario Ramos had to overcome a tenacious effort by veteran Emmanuel Castro to win by majority decision.

The taller Ramos rained down combinations during the first half of the fight, but Castro (2-6-1, 2 KOs) was the more-effective fighter during the last three rounds, hurting Ramos on a handful of occasions. Ramos was barely able to make it to the final bell as a counter left cross staggered him during the final 10 seconds. One judge scored the bout 57-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 59-55 and 58-56 for Ramos, who improves to 9-0, 7 KOs.

In junior featherweight action, Humberto Rubalcava defeated Luis Valdes of Tijuana, Mexico by unanimous decision.

Valdes (5-3-1, 1 KO) was game and did connect in spurts with two-three punch combinations, but Rubalcava was busier and landed the more-telling blows throughout the fight. All three judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of Rubalcava, who goes to 11-1, 7 KOs.

Junior lightweight Adrian Corona (6-0, 1 KO) remained unbeaten by stopping veteran Francisco Camacho.

The 19-year-old Corona, who is the son of California referee Ray Corona, battered Camacho (7-12-1, 3 KOs) throughout the second half of the fight. A left hook-right cross from Corona to the head sent Camacho reeling backwards to a corner, prompting referee Zachary Young to stop the fight.

Heavyweight prospect Elvis Garcia defeated Hugo Trujillo by majority decision. Garcia, who is promoted by Lou DiBella, landed the more-telling blows, but had to hold off a late rally from Trujillo (4-2-1, 2 KOs). One judge scored the bout 57-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 59-55 and 58-56 for Garcia, who improves to 8-0, 5 KOs.

Cruiserweight Marko Deckman (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a one-punch knockout victory over Keith Barry in round two. Deckman, who is trained by Freddie Roach, landed a sweeping right cross to the chin that dropped Barry (2-3, 2 KOs) face-first to the canvas, prompting Zachary Young to stop the fight at 1:37.

In an all-action fight, middleweight Donte Stubbs (3-0) defeated Francisco Alfaro (0-3) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 39-37 in favor of Stubbs.

Featherweight Andre Marquez relied on his quickness to outbox Lucnor Diserne (0-4-1) over four rounds to win by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Marquez, who goes to 1-1.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

