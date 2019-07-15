Gervonta Davis: “I’m the cash cow at 130”

Gervonta Davis (Photo by Rosie Cohe SHOWTIME)

Gervonta Davis has always aspired to be Floyd “Money” Mayweather, that type of magnetic fighter who drew everyone else to his weight class for the big paydays.

The 24-year-old WBA super featherweight beltholder is taking baby steps in that direction. He’s yet to have any of the major fights his mentor “Money May” had at the same age.

Ricardo Nunez is not exactly Jesus Chavez, Jose Luis Castillo (twice) or Victoriano Sosa, who Mayweather all fought at 24.

But Davis could be right about one thing, when “Tank” says “I’m getting mature, I’m getting older and wiser and I’m happy to be here. I don’t believe I’m the most ducked (super featherweight), because I’m already like the cash cow of the 130(-pound) division.”

Davis (21-0, 20 knockouts) may be right about something else: Nunez (22-2, 19 KOs) doesn’t really stand much of a chance against him when they meet at the Royal Farms Arena, in Davis’ hometown Baltimore, Md., on Showtime’s Championship Boxing (9pm ET/6pm PT) on July 27.

“I believe it’s a big risk to fight me,” Davis said during a conference call with the media on Monday. “I don’t to call anyone’s name yet. I definitely want to unify 130, before I move up. This is my mandatory. I notice a lot of people have mandatories, and no one says anything about their mandatories.

“I’m fighting who they put in front of me.”

Davis said he would like to fight someone more competitive than Nunez. There is WBC titlist Miguel Berchelt (36-1, 32 KOs) and IBF beltholder Tevin Farmer (29-4-1, 6 KOs). Farmer will actually be fighting the same night as Davis, taking on Guillaume Frenois in a title defense on the DAZN in Arlington, Texas.

“I’m very motivated, this is personal for me,” Nunez said through an interpreter. “I do want to beat Gervonta Davis and have a great showing in Baltimore, though it’s his hometown. I want to bring the championship back to Panama.

“Not only for myself, but my family. We’ve prepared very well physically for this fight.”

This will only be Nunez’s second fight outside of his native Panama.

He says he’s matured as a boxer and says he’s prepared.

Davis has only failed to stop one of his opponents.

“I’m going to use the style that’s best for me as a conditioned fighter,” Nunez said. “We’re looking to hit (Davis) with the hardest punches we can, knowing that he’s also a strong boxer. That’s the game plan. You’ll see the style when we get in there.

“If you look at our records, it’s two rivals and our knockout percentages are high. He has one more knockout than I have and it’s why I say this fight is going to be action-packed. We’re both knockout artists. I don’t think will go the full rounds. Someone is definitely going to get knocked down.”

Davis began laughing during the conference call. He said he was scared, between cracking up. He has dealt well with the deluge of hometown requests, between tickets and media obligations. Tank is not going to let it be a distraction.

“I’m close to weight now and I’ll definitely be 130, or 129 come weigh-in day,” Davis said.

“I’m just ready. Coming home to fight on a big stage, I started in Baltimore. Coming back home and I’m actually training home.”

Joseph Santoliquito is the President of the Boxing Writers Association of America and has written for The Ring/RingTV.com since 1997. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.

