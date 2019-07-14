Jermaine Franklin admits he’s still a work in progress after close call with Jerry Forrest

Photo by Dave Mandel/SHOWTIME

The internet had a mini conniption Friday night, or, at least, a good portion of boxing Twitter did.

“They” thought that Jerry Forrest deserved the nod over Jermaine Franklin in Tacoma on ShoBox. Instead, Franklin won a split decision, with two judges scoring it 97-93 for Franklin and the third having it 96-95 for Forrest.

Now, no surprise, Franklin’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, told me he thought his kid, from Michigan, was in a close fighht, and deserved the W.

I reached out to the heavyweight Franklin, on Sunday, giving him a chance to ponder.

What grade did he give himself for Friday, on the Salita show co-promoted with Brian Halquist?

“I give myself a C+/B-. I won won the fight 7-3 or even 6-4,” the 25 year old, who went to 19-0 (13 knockouts) told me.

So, you thought you won…or can you see how Forrest deserved it?

“Forrest didn’t win. I landed more power punches and body punches. I kept my hands active throughout the fight. I see how people can make a case for him if they watch a fight based on what announcers are telling them what to see. He didn’t win the fight.”

Smartly, the fighter realizes that he is still that work in progress…

“I have some work to do. I have to focus more on staying inside the game plan I work on in camp. I have to be more patience. I’m 25 years old and I have a lot to learn but I’m ready to take that next step. I have to mentally prepare for it now.”

As for Forrest (25-3, 19 KOs), he didn’t seem crushed. Check out his post-fight post:

Strange game, this boxing. Sometimes, you CAN win for losing…..

