Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, Ep 39: Canelo’s decision and the possible ramifications

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week, Evan examines Canelo Alvarez’s decision to explore other options for his scheduled September 14 ring return rather than go straight into a third bout against rival Gennadiy Golovkin, and what the possible ramifications could be for DAZN, which signed both middleweight stars to multi-fight, multi-million-dollar exclusive deals.

