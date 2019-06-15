Angel Ruiz scores first round stoppage of Miguel Zamudio to remain unbeaten

Tijuana prospect Angel Ruiz. Photo by Carlos Baeza-Thompson Boxing

Welterweight prospect Angel Ruiz may lack experience as a pro, but he does not lack confidence and charisma as a pro.

Friday night’s explosive knockout victory was an example of that.

Ruiz hurt and battered gatekeeper Miguel Zamudio before the fight was stopped in the opening round late Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. With the victory, Ruiz improves to 14-0 (11 knockouts).

The southpaw Ruiz was coming off a second-round knockout victory of Luis Geraldo in his previous fight on May 10. Zamudio entered Friday’s fight having won three of his previous four bouts.

The taller Ruiz was the aggressor from the opening bell, putting Zamudio on the defensive. A straight left hand stunned Zamudio back into the ropes where Ruiz proceeded to batter him until referee Raul Caiz, Sr. stopped the bout at 1:37.

Ruiz is managed by Eddie Gonzalez, who also trains and manages IBF and WBA junior featherweight titleholder Danny Roman, and believes he is ready to face the best fighters at 147 pounds.

“He (Zamudio) came to fight and I took it to him,” said the 21-year-old Zamudio, who now lives and trains in Tijuana, Mexico. “I’m ready to fight the top guys. I don’t care who they are. I want to fight them all. I know I can beat them.”

Word is Ruiz will sign a promotional deal with Southern California-based Thompson Boxing Promotions, which also promotes Roman, Ruben Villa, Michael Dutchover, and Saul Sanchez.

Zamudio, who resides in Guasave, Mexico, drops to 43-13-1 (27 KOs).

In a clash of unbeaten junior middleweights, Richard Brewart, Jr. defeated Antonio Duarte (2-1) of Tijuana by unanimous decision over six rounds.

Duarte, who reportedly is also a mixed martial arts fighter, took the fight to Brewart early on. Brewart was in control by the midway point of the fight due to his effective attack to the body and connecting with counter rights and lefts to the head.

Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55 for Brewart (6-0, 2 KOs), who is trained by Henry Ramirez and resides in nearby Rancho Cucamonga.

Bantamweight Mario Hernandez (9-1-1, 3 KOs) outboxed Victor Trejo over six rounds to win by unanimous decision.

Hernandez, who is originally from Mexico and now resides in Santa Ana, dropped Trejo from a barrage of punches during the final moments of the third round. Trejo was not visibly hurt, but fought on, giving a good account of himself during the second half of the fight.

Scores were 59-54, 59-54, and 57-56 for Hernandez. Trejo, who resides in Mexico City, drops to 17-11-1, 8 KOs.

Heavyweight Oscar Torrez (6-0, 2 KOs) overcame a first-round knockdown to drop Allen Ruiz (0-2) of Mexico three times to win by knockout in the third round. Torrez resides in Rialto, California.

Featherweight Jose Sanchez of Cathedral City, California defeated Pedro Melo (17-22-2, 8 KOs) of Mexico City by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Sanchez, who improves to 3-0, 2 KOs.

