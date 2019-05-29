Ali Akhmedov to face substitute Marcus McDaniel on June 8

Super middleweight Ali Akhmedov (right) nails Jorge Escalante with a right hand. Photo by Tom Hogan-HoganPhotos / 360 Promotions

Ali Akhmedov will now face Marcus McDaniel on June 8, promoter Tom Loeffler told RingTV.com.

The 10-round bout will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City in support of the main event between former unified middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin and Steve Rolls.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN.

The 23-year-old Akhmedov was originally scheduled to fight El Paso’s Abraham Han but the fight fell through a couple of weeks ago. The fight between Akhmedov and McDaniel is a compelling fight between unbeaten super middleweights who will likely enter the top-15 of a sanctioning body with an impressive victory.

Akhemdov (14-0, 10 knockouts), who is originally from Kazakhstan and now lives and trains in Big Bear Lake, defeated Mike Guy by unanimous decision in his most recent bout on March 24, in Hollywood, California.

Akhmedov has faced modest opposition early on in his career, having beaten three undefeated fighters thus far. He is trained by Abel Sanchez.

McDaniel (15-0, 2 KOs), who resides in New Orleans, notched his most impressive win thus far in his most recent fight on February 9, defeating former middleweight and super middleweight contender Brian Vera by unanimous decision. It was McDaniel’s first fight in almost three years.

The 35-year-old McDaniel has only fought in both Louisiana and Mississippi. He made his pro debut 10 years ago this month.

Also on the GGG Promotions/360 Promotions card, 2016 U.S. Olympian and junior middleweight prospect Charles Conwell (9-0, 7 KOs) will square off against Courtney Pennington, of Brooklyn, New York in a 10-round bout.

The 21-year-old Conwell, who is promoted by Lou DiBella and managed by David McWater, stopped Manny Woods after the third round of his most recent bout on December 22. Pennington (12-3-3, 5 KOs) is unbeaten in his last five bouts since losing to Patrick Day by unanimous decision, in April of 2016.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

