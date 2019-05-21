Kevin Lerena to face Vasil Ducar on June 8

Cruiserweight contender Kevin Lerena (left)

Cruiserweight contender Kevin Lerena will face unbeaten Vasil Ducar on June 8, promoter Rodney Berman confirmed to RingTV.com on Monday.

The 12-round bout will take place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa.

Lerena (22-1, 10 knockouts), who resides in nearby Johannesburg, stopped previously unbeaten Artur Mann in his most recent bout on March 16, which also took place in Kempton Park. Prior to the Mann victory, Lerena had not fought since his decision victory over Roman Golovashchenko on June 2, due to surgery on his shoulder and because he was accused of testing positive by VADA for a banned substance.

The 27-year-old Lerena reportedly tested clean when a second test was conducted.

Three of boxing’s major sanctioning bodies rank Lerena in the Top 10 at 200 pounds, with a No. 7 ranking by the WBC, a No. 8 ranking by the IBF and a No. 9 ranking by the WBA. Lerena is ranked No. 8 by RingTV.com.

Ducar (7-0-1, 6 KOs), who resides in the Czech Republic city of Brno, will take a significant step up in opposition against Lerena. In his most recent bout on September 29, Ducar rallied to stop France’s Samuel Kadje during the last seconds of the 10th and final round.

In the co-feature, Michael Mokoena and Jabulani Makhense will square off in a 12-round clash between South African junior welterweights.

Mokoena (14-2, 9 KOs) has won seven of his last eight bouts, while Makhense (7-0, 4 KOs) defeated Xolani Mcotheli by unanimous decision in his most recent bout on February 24.

Boyd Allen (4-0, 3 KOs), who also resides in nearby Johannesburg, will face Kazakhstan’s Alexandr Zhuraskiy (13-5, 11 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight bout.

In a six-round clash between undefeated bantamweights, Arnel Lubisi (3-0, 2 KOs) will square off against Ricardo Malijika (3-0, 2 KOs).

Cruiserweight Keaton Gomes (5-0, 4 KOs) will face Amador Kalonji (3-0, 1 KO) in six-round bout.

Rounding out the “KO Kings” card will be junior middleweights Roarke Knapp (8-0-1, 7 KOs) and Aidan Quinn (1-0, 1 KO) in separate contests.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

