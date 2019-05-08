Watch: Tony Harrison and Jermell Charlo trade barbs during heated presser for June 23 rematch

Tony Harrison and Jermell Charlo butt heads during their staredown at the kick-off presser for their June 23 rematch. Photo by Chris Farina / Mayweather Promotions

Watch WBC 154-pound titleholder Tony Harrison and Jermell Charlo’s heated live press conference for their rematch on June 23 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. “One thing I do well is destroy those that think they can run their mouth like Mr. Tony is doing,” said Charlo, who maintains that he was robbed in their first bout in December. “I don’t take disrespect well. You f__ked up.”

Said Harrison: “This guy right here is a clown. I don’t know who he thinks he scaring. That s__t don’t scare me. Three judges said you lost. I don’t care who in your circle said you won. You lost. You’s a f__kin’ cornball!”

