Connor Coyle drops Robert Burwell, wins decision in Las Vegas

Photo courtesy of Roy Jones Jr. Promotions

Middleweight prospect Connor Coyle defeated Robert Burwell by eight-round unanimous decision Thursday night at Sam’s Town Hall and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coyle, who resides in Derry in Northern Ireland, dropped Burwell with an overhand right to the head midway through the opening round.

Burwell recovered and found some success in the pocket in subsequent round, but the taller Coyle was busier and more-effective, utilizing his longer reach to connect from distance.

All three judges scored the bout 77-74 in favor of the 28-year-old Coyle, who improves to 10-0 (3 knockouts).

Coyle, a former amateur standout, is the latest in a long line of Irish fighters who are hoping to find success in the pro ranks in the U.S. Thursday night also marked his debut under the Roy Jones, Jr. Promotions banner.

“I think Connor looked great tonight in his Las Vegas debut,” Guy Taylor, matchmaker for Roy Jones Jr., told The Ring. “He was in a very tough fight with a physically, strong fighter. We look to get Connor back in (the ring) by early summer and right back on UFC Fight Pass.”

Burwell, who resides in Orlando, falls to 8-3 (3 KOs). He has now lost three of his last five bouts.

In junior lightweight action, Antonio Williams (9-0-1, 4 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida fought to an eight-round split decision draw against Eduardo Garza.

Each fighter won by a verdict of 77-75, while the third judge scored the bout 76-76.

Garza, who resides in Mission, Texas, goes to 13-2-1 (7 KOs). He is unbeaten in his last eight bouts since a loss to unbeaten Tramaine Williams in March 2017.

Welterweight Jericho Walton (13-0, 8 KOs) of Houston won a hard-fought eight-round unanimous decision over Mexico’s Jesus Zazueta Anaya (6-4-1, 4 KOs).

The fight card was streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.