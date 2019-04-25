Photos: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Juan Estrada make weight for rematch

WBC/Ring Magazine super-flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada pose after weighing in for their April 26th Matchroom Boxing USA fight card at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Both the champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and the challenger Juan Francisco Estrada weighed in comfortably under the 115-pound limit on Thursday, a day ahead of their rematch at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 knockouts), the Ring Magazine and WBC champion, checked in at 114.2 pounds, while Estrada (38-3, 26 KOs) was 114.6 pounds. Both were slightly lighter than they were in February of 2018, when Sor Rungvisai won a majority decision in the same building where they’ll stage the rematch. The first fight took place on HBO’s SuperFly II card, but this one will be shown in the U.S. on DAZN, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In the co-featured fight, Daniel Roman (26-2-1, 10 KOs) and TJ Doheny (21-0, 15 KOs) meet in a junior featherweight unification bout. Roman, the WBA titleholder, scaled in at 121.2 pounds, while IBF titleholder Doheny was 121.8 pounds.

in a non-title ten round bout, Jessie Vargas (28-2-2, 10 KOs) and Humberto Soto (69-9-2, 37 KOs) both weighed 150.4 pounds.

