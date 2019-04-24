Connor Coyle makes Roy Jones Jr. Promotions debut against Robert Burwell on Thursday

Middleweight prospect Connor Coyle wants to become the latest in a long line of fighters from Ireland to have success in the United States.

Coyle will make his debut under the Roy Jones Jr. Promotions banner Thursday night when he faces Robert Burwell at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada. The eight-round bout will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The 28-year-old Coyle, who is originally from Derry in Northern Ireland, made his pro debut in October 2016 after a stellar amateur career.

After fighting five times in 2017, Coyle (9-0, 3 knockouts) fought only once in 2018. He made his UFC Fight Pass debut in his last bout on Feb. 16 in Saint Petersburg, Florida, dropping Travis Scott twice en route to a one-sided decision victory.

Promoter Keith Veltre and the rest of the Roy Jones Jr. Promotions team are high on Coyle and believe he can become a legitimate contender at 160 pounds.

“I’m very excited to see Connor fight live,” Roy Jones Jr. Promotions matchmaker Guy Taylor told The Ring on Tuesday. “We couldn’t ask for a better setting for Connor to make his debut with the company and make his Las Vegas debut.”

“Connor is in one of the deepest divisions in boxing and having UFC Fight Pass as a partner will only help elevate Connor’s quest from being a prospect to becoming a world-ranked (middleweight) contender.”

Burwell (8-2, 3 KOs), who resides in Orlando, has won his last two bouts since losing to Kenneth McNeil in July 2016.

In the co-feature, lightweight Antonio Williams (9-0, 4 KOs) will square off against Eduardo Garza (13-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Williams, who resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, notched the best win of his career thus far on Feb. 23, defeating former bantamweight contender William Gonzalez by split decision. Garza of Mission, Texas has won his last seven bouts since a loss to unbeaten Tramaine Williams.

Houston’s unbeaten welterweight Jerrico Walton (12-0, 7 KOs) will face Los Mochis, Mexico’s Jesus Zazueta Anaya (6-3-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass stream will be Miami bantamweight Rosalinda Rodriguez (9-0, 2 KOs) against Hungary’s Martina Horgasz (5-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

