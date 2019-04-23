Gleason’s Gym to host ‘Fight for Good’ fundraiser on Thursday

On Thursday, Joel Berman, son of South African boxing promoter Rodney Berman, will stage a charity event at the world famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y. The doors open at 8:00 p.m.

Berman initially followed in his fathers footsteps and promoted a show in Las Vegas back in 2004. However, in 2010, he decided to move away from one of his passions into another and became an artist.

The philanthropist is looking to give back and combine his two interests in one night at Gleason’s for an event called “Fight for Good”.

“[It’s] a boxing themed event with an art auction,” Berman told The Ring. “Fight for good is a collaboration between Operation Smile and Ubuntu Pathways, two amazing organizations that help underprivileged children.

“Operation Smile is an incredible organization providing operations to children born with cleft pallets and Ubuntu Pathways supports children in fulfilling their dreams from birth to adulthood.”

The boxing community has supported the noble cause in customary fashion.

“WBC cares [Chairwoman] Jill Diamond has donated a replica WBC world title belt,” he said. “We have gloves from Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Canelo Alvarez, Roy Jones Jr. and Gennady Golovkin. [Gleason’s Gym owner] Bruce Silverglade has been amazing opening his heart and his gym to this event.

“The art community is so excited about this event, the pieces on auction are amazing and will raise a lot of money for these non-profit organizations. The art galleries and artists have given their art with such love.”

Berman, who’s artist name is Bermano, in deference to the legends including Pablo Picasso, Michael Angelo, Vincent Van Gogh and Joan Miro has taken huge strides from being a Biltong making, boxing promoter in Las Vegas to becoming a leaf eating, vegan artist in New York City.

His work was recognized by the Vatican when he presented Pope Francis with a Bermano original of the knotted gun which is the symbol of non violence and site outside the United Nations building in New York.

Berman is donating his painting of a lion to symbolize the strength of the human spirit.

Berman, who was born and raised in South Africa, feels a need to help and is using “Fight For Good” as his vehicle to support those who need it.

“The kids born with cleft pallets face not only the stigma of being born with a major facial disfigurement but have to face the social stigma attached to them whereby in most third world countries the communities think they are cursed and they and their families are made outcasts.

“Ubuntu Pathways is a dream organization, cradling these kids literally from birth to job and giving them a chance to live amazing lives.

“These kids fight every day of their lives like champions”.

For tickets and donations visit www.fightforgoodbenefit.com

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright.

No posts found.