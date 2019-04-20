Press release: Erick Ituarte outpoints Jose Estrella in 10-round ‘Locked n’ Loaded’ main event

Erick Ituarte lands a hook to the chin of Jose Estrella. Photo by Carlos Baeza / Thompson Boxing Promotions

Featherweight Erick Ituarte (21-1-1, 3 KOs) dominated seasoned veteran Jose Estrella (20-16-1, 14 KOs) in the “Locked n’ Loaded” main event Friday night from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Ituarte, 24, fought an intelligent fight, often times baiting Estrella into bad positions, which ultimately cost him the bout.

“What Erick did really well was set traps and have Estrella walk into his punches,” said Doug Fischer, color commentator for TB Presents. “As a result, Erick did a great job timing his punches all night.”

Indeed, Ituarte loaded up on his right hand for most of the fight, and Estrella failed to make the necessary adjustments to make it a competitive night.

“I knew he would try to come forward and attack me in a straight line,” Ituarte said after the fight. “I just waited for the openings and landed plenty of clean shots throughout.”

Ituarte looked sharp and well-conditioned despite an 11-month layoff. He had considerable snap on his punches and showed no signs of ring rust.

“I felt strong heading into this match up and I think it showed in my performance,” Ituarte said.

Scores 100-89, twice and 98-92.

In the co-feature, junior middleweight Richard Brewart (5-0, 2 KOs) of Upland, Calif. showcased a polished boxing ability on his way to a dominating decision win over Sergio Ramirez (6-6, 6 KOs) of Mexico.

Brewart, 20, displayed a significant amount of patience throughout the four round fight. He mixed his attack well by never relying too heavily on a single approach. Ramirez, who took the fight on short notice, failed to mount any type of counter attack. Brewart essentially walked him down in every round and connected with a variety of combinations. Scores 40-36 all around.

Welterweight Luis Lopez (6-0, 3 KOs) of Corona, Calif. outclassed the far more experienced Daniel Perales (10-17-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico through four rounds to sweep the scorecards 40-36.

Heavyweight prospect Oscar Torrez (5-0, 2 KO) of San Bernardino, Calif. remains undefeated after a fourth round stoppage of Thomas Hawkins (4-4, 1 KO) of Houston. Torrez had the faster hands and better footwork throughout the fight, which was scheduled for four rounds.

In the third, Torrez stunned Hawkins several times with his right hand, which later set up the knock out finish in the ensuing round. Official stoppage time came at the 1:20 mark.

The “Locked n’ Loaded” show opener featured a tightly contested fight between two lightweights making their professional debuts. The UK’s Chris Crowley (0-0-1) and California’s Davonte McCowen (0-0-1) fought to a majority draw after each fighter took turns controlling the action.

Crowley landed most of his clean shots in the first and fourth rounds, while McCowen did his best work in rounds two and three. Crowley’s go-to punch was a compact, right cross, while McCowen was able to connect with a left hook.

“Locked n’ Loaded” was presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

