Jarrell Miller tests positive for a third, yes a third, time

Photo by Rosie Cohe / Showtime

And the hits just keep on coming.

Heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller has tested positive on a third VADA test, this time due to trace amounts of EPO and a repeat infringement for GW1516 (endurobol), according to reports.

Just so everyone is keeping up, Miller has now tested positive for GW1516 twice, HGH and EPO. The first failed test (for GW1516) was from a urine sample and a source has revealed that was also the case with EPO, while HGH was detected in blood.

The initial talk when Miller failed the first time was that he’d blown a multi-million dollar payday against Anthony Joshua, but, with the way things are going, he may very well have blown his entire career.

Joshua, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at heavyweight, will still fight on June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York against an opponent to be announced.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.