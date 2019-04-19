Photos: Terence Crawford, Amir Khan make weight in New York
Both Terence Crawford and Amir Khan came in under the 147 pound weight limit at Friday’s weigh-in, clearing the way for their meeting on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Crawford (34-0, 25 knockouts) of Omaha, Nebraska weighed in at 146.4 pounds for his second defense of the WBO welterweight title while Khan (33-4, 20 KOs), a former unified junior welterweight titleholder from Bolton, England was slightly heavier at 146.6 pounds.
The fight will headline an ESPN pay-per-view card.
Also in action, Teofimo Lopez (12-0, 10 KOs) weighed 135 pounds even while Edis Tatli (31-2, 10 KOs) was slightly lighter at 134.8 pounds. Shakur Stevenson, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist with a 10-0 (6 KOs) record, weighed 125.8 pounds while former title challenger Christopher Diaz (24-1, 16 KOs) was 125.6 pounds.
Other weights:
Felix Verdejo 135 lbs vs. Bryan Vasquez 135.4 lbs
Carlos Adames 154 lbs vs. Frank Galarza 153.4 lbs
Edgar Berlanga 163.8 lbs vs. Samir Barbosa 160 lbs
Larry Fryers 140 lbs vs. Dakota Polley 139.6 lbs
Vikas Krishan 154.2 lbs vs. Noah Kidd 153.2 lbs
Lawrence Newton 118.2 lbs vs. Jonathan Garza 119 lbs
All photos by Stacey Verbeek