Photos: Terence Crawford, Amir Khan make weight in New York

Photo by Stacey Verbeek

Both Terence Crawford and Amir Khan came in under the 147 pound weight limit at Friday’s weigh-in, clearing the way for their meeting on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Crawford (34-0, 25 knockouts) of Omaha, Nebraska weighed in at 146.4 pounds for his second defense of the WBO welterweight title while Khan (33-4, 20 KOs), a former unified junior welterweight titleholder from Bolton, England was slightly heavier at 146.6 pounds.

The fight will headline an ESPN pay-per-view card.

Also in action, Teofimo Lopez (12-0, 10 KOs) weighed 135 pounds even while Edis Tatli (31-2, 10 KOs) was slightly lighter at 134.8 pounds. Shakur Stevenson, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist with a 10-0 (6 KOs) record, weighed 125.8 pounds while former title challenger Christopher Diaz (24-1, 16 KOs) was 125.6 pounds.

Other weights:

Felix Verdejo 135 lbs vs. Bryan Vasquez 135.4 lbs

Carlos Adames 154 lbs vs. Frank Galarza 153.4 lbs

Edgar Berlanga 163.8 lbs vs. Samir Barbosa 160 lbs

Larry Fryers 140 lbs vs. Dakota Polley 139.6 lbs

Vikas Krishan 154.2 lbs vs. Noah Kidd 153.2 lbs

Lawrence Newton 118.2 lbs vs. Jonathan Garza 119 lbs

All photos by Stacey Verbeek

