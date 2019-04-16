Cletus Seldin faces Zab Judah in Hall of Fame weekend card

Cletus Seldin will square off against former undisputed welterweight champion Zab Judah on June 7, Star Boxing announced Monday.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. The fight card will coincide with the International Boxing Hall of Fame festivities, which will take place throughout the weekend in nearby Canastota.

The 41-year-old Judah (44-9, 30 knockouts), who now resides in Las Vegas, won multiple world title belts at 140 and 147 pounds during the peak of his career, facing the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Kostya Tszyu, DeMarcus ‘Chop Chop’ Corley, Miguel Cotto, Lucas Matthysse and Cory Spinks (twice). He is on the downside of his career, one that will likely take him to the Hall of Fame once he retires.

Judah has not fought since defeating journeyman Noel Mejia by unanimous decision on Jan. 27 of last year.

Judah has won his last two fights after losing back-to-back bouts to then-WBC and WBA junior welterweight titleholder Danny Garcia and fellow Brooklyn, New York fighter Paulie Malignaggi in 2013.

Seldin (23-1, 19 KOs) knocked out Adam Mate in the opening round of his last bout on Jan. 26. The 32-year-old Seldin has won his last two bouts since losing by unanimous decision to junior welterweight contender Yves Ulysse in December of 2017.

Seldin, who is of Jewish descent and resides in Brooklyn, New York, has fought most os his career under the Star Boxing Promotions banner. His most notable victory was a knockout victory over fringe contender Roberto Ortiz of Mexico.

In the co-feature, James McGirt, Jr. will face unbeaten David Papot of France in a 10-round middleweight bout.

McGirt (27-3-1, 14 KOs), who resides in Vero Beach, Florida, has won his last five bouts over a span of almost four years. His father, famed trainer and former world titleholder James ‘Buddy’ McGirt, will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Papot (22-0, 3 KOs), who will be fighting for the first time outside of France, last fought on May 4, defeating Fouad El Massoudi by unanimous decision in his hometown of Saint-Nazaire.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for Boxingscene.com since September of 2012 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, RingTV.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

