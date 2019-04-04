Leonard Ellerbe talks Angelo Leo, upside of ‘ShoBox’ cards

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe. Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It has come to this for Angelo Leo tonight. Headlining a significant fight card that will air on a premium network, the unbeaten featherweight could generate buzz among fight fans with a statement win at the expense of his opponent.

If Leo looks average or sub-par, another opportunity might not come his way.

Mayweather Promotions is very high on the 24-year-old Leo and believes he can make a lasting impression that can carry over into the future.

Leo will face Neil John Tabanao at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 10-round bout will headline a “ShoBox” tripleheader (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Leo weighed in at 123 pounds. Tabanao weighed 122.25 pounds.

Leo (16-0, 8 knockouts), who resides in Las Vegas, last fought on February 9, dropping Alberto Torres twice en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, believes Leo is just scratching the surface of his potential as a prizefighter.

“Leo has a tremendous work ethnic,” Ellerbe told RingTV.com over the phone on Thursday afternoon. “He has really benefited from the sparring he gets in the gym. He faces the best and he works alongside talented fighters. He’s patient and he has come along very well thus far. Leo will get to display his skills on ShoBox and we’ll see how he will step up from there.”

Tabanao (17-4, 11 KOs), who resides in Mandaue City in the Philippines, has won his last four bouts. His most notable bout was a unanimous decision loss to former WBO junior featherweight titlist Isaac Dogboe in August of 2016.

Two other unbeaten fighters under the Mayweather Promotions banner will also appear on the ShoBox telecast in separate bouts.

Undefeated junior lightweight Xavier Martinez (13-0, 9 KOs), of Sacramento, California, will square off against John Vincent Moralde (21-2, 11 KOs), of the Philippines, in a 10-round bout. In lightweight action, unbeaten Andres Cortes (10-0, 6 KOs) will face Baltimore’s Jahmal Dyer (9-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

“We have six of the top prospects in boxing, including the three on the ShoBox telecast,” said Ellerbe, who was also referring to welterweight Sanjarbek Rakhmanov, Kevin Newman II and Maurice Lee, all of whom also are promoted by Mayweather Promotions and will fight in preliminary action. “Leo, Martinez and Cortes are all exciting fighters that will showcase their skills.”

With Ellerbe at the helm, Mayweather Promotions has been a part of major fight cards over the years that have generated millions of pay-per-view buys and grossed millions of dollars. As Floyd Mayweather Jr. has faced Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez or Manny Pacquiao, Ellerbe has seen it all.

The smaller-scale fight cards, including the ShoBox series, are where Ellerbe has enjoyed watching the development of young prospects.

“I love these shows. There is nothing like a young fighter and watching their development at that stage of their career. I actually prefer these type of shows over some of the major fight cards. You can watch how far these fighters can go and how they can take advantage of these wonderful opportunities.

“Tonight should be no different.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

