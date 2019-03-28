Kid Galahad: ‘Emotions can get you seriously hurt and Josh Warrington is an emotional man’

Galahad (left) opening up on Brayan Mairena. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

Kid Galahad believes Josh Warrington’s feelings will be his downfall in their world title clash at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on June 15.

Galahad, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 126 pounds, has been attempting to play mind games with the IBF featherweight titleholder ever since promoter Frank Warren won purse bids and announced the fight.

The challenger first claimed that Warrington’s father and trainer Sean O’Hagan won’t be able to handle his son getting beaten by his fellow Yorkshireman and might throw in the towel to save him.

Now Galahad (26-0, 15 KOs) claims that emotions will prove to be the downfall for Warrington, who is coming off terrific back-to-back victories over Lee Selby, to win the championship, and Carl Frampton.

Galahad, 29, warned: “Emotions can get you seriously hurt and Josh is an emotional man. He always goes in there with his heart on his sleeve.

“When we get in there it is going to be a very exciting night for me. When we go in there, people are going to expect a very even fight, but it’s going to be a one-sided beatdown. It is my destiny and I am gonna rip that title from him in his home town.”

Quotes courtesy of Frank Warren PR.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

