Jarrett Hurd unified two major 154-pound titles with his hard-fought victory over Erislandy Lara. Photo by Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Jarrett Hurd will defend his IBF and WBA junior middleweight titles against Julian Williams on May 11, Premier Boxing Champions announced Thursday afternoon.

The 12-round bout will take place at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. The fight will headline a three-bout telecast on FOX and FOX Deportes (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The fight will be a homecoming for Hurd, who resides in nearby Accokeek, Maryland. Hurd fought has several times in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia area, which is known as the “DMV.”

Hurd (23-0, 16 knockouts) successfully defended his titles on December 1 in Los Angeles, knocking out Jason Welborn in round four. In his previous fight on April 7, Hurd dropped Erislandy Lara in round 12 of a thriller to win by split decision.

The 28-year-old Hurd is excited to fight before a hometown crowd, something he has not done since November of 2014.

“I couldn’t be happier to be fighting at home for the first time as a champion,” said Hurd. “My hometown has been asking me to bring the championship back home and now I can.

“Julian Williams is a tough opponent and I don’t see him as a steppingstone. He’s crafty, technical and fundamentally sound. I want to go out and get a decisive win and show that I’m on a different level than everybody else in the division.”

Hurd is ranked No. 1 at 154 pounds by RingTV.com.

Williams (26-1-1, 16 KOs) resides in Philadelphia and is the IBF mandatory challenger to face Hurd. Williams also fought on the December 1 card in Los Angeles, knocking out Francisco Javier Castro in the second round.

Williams, also 28, who is trained and managed by Stephen Edwards, has won his last four bouts since his knockout loss to Jermall Charlo in December of 2016.

“Jarrett Hurd is a good, strong fighter that’s really hot right now,” said Williams, who is ranked No. 8 at junior middleweight by RingTV.com. “This is a hometown fight for him but Philly isn’t that far from Virginia. I’m looking forward to putting on an exciting fight for all of the fans on FOX and most importantly winning those titles and showing the world that I am the best in the 154-pound division.”

In the co-main event, junior welterweight contender Mario Barrios will face Juan Jose Velasco in a 10-round bout.

Barrios (23-0, 15 KOs), who resides in San Antonio, last fought on February 9, knocking Richard Zamora out in the fourth round. Barrios has stopped his last seven opponents and is the mandatory challenger to face WBA titleholder Kiryl Relikh.

The Argentine-born Velasco (20-1, 12 KOs) has not fought since losing by knockout to Regis Prograis on July 14.

Opening the “PBC on FOX” telecast will be a 10-round crossroads bout between middleweights Matt Korobov and Immanuwel Aleem.

Korobov (28-2, 14 KOs), who is originally from Russia and now resides in Saint Petersburg, Florida, lost a close decision to Jermall Charlo on December 22 in his most recent bout.

Aleem (18-1-1, 11 KOs) resides in Richmond, Virginia, and has not fought since stopping Juan De Angel on May 19. It was Aleem’s first fight since losing by knockout to Hugo Centeno in August of 2017.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

