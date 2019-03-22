Miguel Roman hopes to bounce back from title fight loss when he faces Ramiro Blanco

Junior lightweight contender Miguel ‘Mickey’ Roman is not going to let a loss in his last fight deter him from fighting for and winning a world title belt.

Roman returns to action Saturday night when he squares off against Ramiro Blanco at the Gimnasio Municipal ‘Jose Neri Santos’ in his hometown of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The 12-round bout will air live on Televisa throughout Mexico.

Roman (60-13, 47 knockouts) will return to the ring for the first time since he was stopped in round nine by WBC junior lightweight titleholder Miguel Berchelt on Nov. 3. The fight was held across the U.S.-Mexico border at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The 33-year-old Roman earned the mandatory title shot against Berchelt by stopping Orlando Salido in Las Vegas in December of 2017.

Known for his aggressive style throughout his 16 years as a pro, Roman continues to fight on for a world title belt that has eluded him thus far. The loss to Berchelt was his third attempt at a world title belt.

“I cannot leave boxing without being a (world) champion,” Roman told Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Mexico.

Roman is currently ranked No. 8 by The Ring. The WBC dropped Roman two slots to No. 3.

Blanco (18-4-3, 10 KOs), who resides in Managua, Nicaragua, lost a one-sided decision to fringe contender Andres Gutierrez in his last bout on Nov. 11. He has lost three of his last five bouts.

Junior bantamweight contender Diana Fernandez (19-2, 4 KOs) will face Kandy Sandoval (10-12, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Fernandez also resides in Ciudad Juarez.

Fringe junior welterweight contender Bryan Roberto Flores (25-2, 12 KOs), who also resides in Ciudad Juarez, will face former lightweight contender Nery Saguilan (39-11-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

