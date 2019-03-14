Diego Cruz vs. Mauricio Pintor headlines ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ season finale

Diego Cruz is looking for his first win in three years.

A clash for bragging rights between fighters from Mexico City headlines the final ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ broadcast of the spring season.

Fringe welterweight contenders Diego Cruz and Mauricio Pintor will square off Friday night at the Deportivo Trabajdores Del Metro in Mexico City.

The 10-round bout will air on Telemundo (11:35 p.m. ET/ PT).

Cruz and Pintor reside in the Mexico City area and have both guaranteed victory on Friday night. Both are in desperate need of a win, which should make the fight more intriguing between the aggressive and hard-hitting fighters.

“We made this fight because we know both fighters are going to bring it when they square off,” All Star Boxing promoter Felix Zabala told The Ring. “These are two fighters who are hungry and want to resurrect their careers. This is a great opportunity for both fighters.”

“We expect an even fight with a lot of action.”

Cruz (18-6-2, 14 knockouts) has not fought in over a year, losing by unanimous decision to contender Thulani Mbenge in Kempton Park, South Africa.

The 25-year-old Cruz is winless in his last four bouts, which includes a majority decision draw against fringe contender Roberto Ortiz in July of 2017.

Diego Cruz Diego "Demoledor" Cruz nos platica de su preparación para enfrentar a Mauricio "Trompas" Pintor en #BoxeoTelemundoNo lo olvides este combate que podrás seguir el próximo viernes a las 11:35 pm ET por Telemundo y por nuestra APP Telemundo Deportes Posted by Boxeo Telemundo on Monday, March 11, 2019

Pintor (20-3-1, 13 KOs) is also coming off a long layoff. Pintor lost a split-decision to fringe contender Patrick Lopez on Mar. 10 of last year, snapping a streak of three consecutive victories.

The 24-year-old Pintor is the nephew of former world titleholder Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Pintor.

In the co-feature, lightweight Cesar Soriano will face Christian Eduardo Gomez in an eight-round bout.

Soriano (13-2, 7 KOs) knocked out previously-unbeaten Martin Escamilla in round two of his last bout on Nov. 23. Gomez (12-3-1, 5 KOs) was stopped by Alexander Villa in his last bout on Aug. 18.

Junior featherweight Ernesto Salcedo (4-0, 4 KOs) will square off against Angel Ismael Martinez (4-3-1, 3 KOs) in a four-round bout.

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Pedro Cabrera (2-0) will face Hector Fuentes (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

