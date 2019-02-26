Bryan De Gracia-Eduardo Ramirez bout provides undercard support on Showtime card

Bryan De Gracia

Featherweight contender Bryan De Gracia will face Eduardo Ramirez over 10 rounds this Saturday.

The bout will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will open the Showtime telecast (9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT).

The De Gracia-Ramirez fight replaces the junior lightweight clash between Edner Cherry and Ricardo Nunez. Cherry reportedly grabbed his chest and lost consciousness during a training session less than two weeks ago. The former world title challenger’s medical condition remains unknown.

De Gracia (24-1-1, 20 knockouts), who resides in David, Panama, knocked out the previously-unbeaten Edinso Torres in his last bout on Aug. 23 in Panama City.

The 25-year-old boxer-puncher has won his last four bouts since losing a unanimous decision to Jorge Sanchez in May of last year. He is currently ranked No. 7 by the WBC and No. 8 by the IBF.

Ramirez’s awkward southpaw style could provide a significant challenge for De Gracia.

The 26-year-old, who resides in the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Mexico, stopped veteran Carlos Jacobo in the opening round of his last fight on Nov. 30. That fight came almost a year after Ramirez (21-1-3, 8 KOs) lost by unanimous decision to then-IBF featherweight titleholder Lee Selby

Ramirez’s most notable victory was a decision win over contender Edivaldo Ortega in December 2016.

In the main event of the Premier Boxing Champions card, Erislandy Lara (25-3-2, 14 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time since his decision loss to Jarrett Hurd when he faces unbeaten Brian Castano (15-0, 11 KOs).

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz (30-1, 26 KOs) will square off against Christian Hammer (24-5, 14 KOs) of Germany to round out the Showtime telecast.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.