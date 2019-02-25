Anthony Joshua: ‘I’m gonna strip Jarrell Miller of his soul’

Joshua (left) and Miller. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

The Anthony Joshua-Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller roadshow hit the English capital today and although it was a much more mellow affair in London, compared to the opening press conference in New York, there was still plenty of worthy soundbites for the assembled media.

Joshua, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at heavyweight, will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO championships against the colossal Brooklyn-born challenger at Madison Square Garden on June 1. Thus far, the buildup has been spicy with the pair having to be separated at MSG when Miller pushed the champion during the head-to-head.

“I’m in a better mood; I had a cup of tea,” said Miller with a smile. “I already said what I had to say. You know how I feel about AJ. You know my back story, you know where I’ve been and you know where I’m goin’.

“I’ve been hearing it from the fans that AJ’s too posh. I’m for the underdogs. For all the underdogs out there who have people tellin’ them they’re not good enough, don’t listen to them, just keep pushin’. I’ve proven that with hard work, dedication, and maybe one or two cheeseburgers and a cup of tea that you can go far.

“There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it, the game plan is to stop his behind in seven rounds, point blank, period. My mental focus is unmatched. Winning the title means a whole lot, we know we’re gonna win the title, but winning the title brings us closer to what we want to accomplish in the future. We’re looking to do amazing things around the world and be an ambassador for the human race.”

The unbeaten Miller, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring, will be taking part in his first world title fight. The 30-year-old power-puncher has been a professional for 10 years and has yet to post what one would call a notable victory in 24 outings. Regardless, Joshua looked to be in serious mood and predicted a painful lesson for his outspoken challenger.

“I’m focused on what I’ve got ahead of me and that’s Jarrell Miller,” said the champion with an ominous tone. “I’m not fighting none of his team members, or anyone that speaks for him, I’m just fighting him. There won’t be much words being said in that ring, just punches being exchanged. It’s a battle of the fittest, a battle of the smartest and the last man will be standing.

“You need a dancing partner and Jarrell’s a good dancing partner. I’m only champion until June 1st and that’s when I need to go on to the battlefield to defend my stripes. Come June 2nd Jarrell will be irrelevant and I’ll step forward on to the next challenge ahead of me.

“I’ve still got 10 years left, I know (trainer) Rob (McCracken) wants me to cut that short, but no, no, no, this is all I know. I know how to knock people out and beat them up. And all that spirit this boy’s got over there, talkin’ shit, I’m gonna strip it from him. I’m gonna strip him of his soul. You’re talkin’ about seven rounds, I’ll still be in there fighting strong and I’m going to reconstruct his face. I’m going to be his surgeon.”

The bout will be broadcast on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Box Office in the U.K.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine.

