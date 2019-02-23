Yomar Alamo remains unbeaten, outboxes Manuel Mendez on Telemundo

Junior welterweight Yomar Alamo remained unbeaten late Friday night, outboxing Manuel Mendez over ten rounds to win by unanimous decision at the Osceola Heritage Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Alamo hurt Mendez in round two, staggering the Colton, California resident, but was not able to follow up as Mendez was able to hold on.

Mendez’s best round was the fourth, highlighted by him closing the distance and connecting with several punches to the head of Alamo.

Both fighters produced excellent exchanges during the middle rounds, but Alamo was the more effective puncher during the last several rounds, landing several combinations to the head of Mendez.

Scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90 for Alamo, who improves to 16-0 (12 knockouts).

Alamo credits the effective planning from former world titleholder-turned-trainer Ivan Calderon for the victory.

“That’s why we prepared to the best of our ability,” said Alamo, who resides in Carolina, Puerto Rico. “We knew he was a typical strong Mexican fighter. Ivan Calderon trained me to be at my best.

“I’ll fight whomever my promoters wish for me to fight. I’m always in the gym and I’m ready for any challenge that is put in front of me.”

The 28-year-old Mendez (16-5-3, 11 KOs) has now lost four of his last six fights.

Junior welterweight Emmanuel Morales won by unanimous decision over six rounds over Mexico’s Pedro Amigon.

Morales (9-3, 5 KOs) was hurt by a combination in round three and had a point deducted from him by referee Telis Assimenios for throwing and landing a blow in round four. Morales landed the more telling blows throughout most of the fight against the southpaw Amigon (6-12, 3 KOs), securing the win during the final two rounds.

Scores were 58-55, 58-55, and 57-56 for Morales, who resides in Agues Buenas, Puerto Rico.

Bantamweight prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympian Antonio Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) stopped Argentina’s Lucas Rafael Baez (34-18-5, 18 KOs) in the second round.

