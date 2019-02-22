Watch: Dmitry Bivol willing to move to 168 to face Canelo Alvarez or Callum Smith

Dmitry Bivol (15-0, 11 KOs) is set to make the next defense of his WBA light heavyweight title on March 9 against Joe Smith Jr., a dangerous fighter with a big punch. But the 28-year-old from Russia says he’s not Bernard Hopkins or Andrzej Fonfara, the biggest names on Smith’s resume’, and that he plans to give an exciting show live on DAZN.

Bivol also speaks about wanting to unify his belt with Sergey Kovalev, and the possibility of moving down to 168 pounds to face Canelo Alvarez or Callum Smith.