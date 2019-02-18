Tyson Fury and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions sign huge deal with Top Rank and ESPN

Look out for that heavyweight curveball.

Frank Warren and former heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury have signed a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with ESPN, BT Sport, and Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing.

Fury, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at heavyweight, is coming off a 12-round split decision draw against WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder in December. The colossal Brit was deemed very unlucky not to be given that decision.

“I’m delighted that Frank and Queensberry Promotions have teamed up with Top Rank to promote my fights in America,” said the unbeaten Fury.

“With ESPN and BT Sport behind me, the biggest sports platforms in the world are now linked up with the best heavyweight in the world!”

Hall of fame boxing promoter Frank Warren said, “This is a great move for Tyson Fury and a great move for Queensberry Promotions.

“By partnering up with ESPN and Top Rank in America, we’re giving Tyson the opportunity to perform on the biggest and most powerful platforms on both sides of the Atlantic and become a truly global star.”

Top Rank chief Bob Arum added, “Top Rank is very excited to enter into the promotional arrangement along with Queensberry Promotions for the lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

“He is a generational heavyweight talent at the peak of his powers. We also look forward to our increasing relationship with MTK Global, which represents so many world-class fighters,” Arum said.

Negotiations for a Wilder-Fury rematch have been ongoing for the past several weeks. The landscape for that prospective matchup is now unclear.

“The talks will continue (with the Wilder camp), but we won’t sit around waiting” said Warren at a press conference. “Tyson needs to fight, it’s what he’s training all the time for. He wants to be active and he wants to be a big star.”

