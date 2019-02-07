Lamont Peterson will face Sergey Lipinets on March 24; Anthony Peterson in co-feature

Lamont Peterson will face former IBF junior welterweight titleholder Sergey Lipinets on Mar. 24, it was officially announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 12-round welterweight bout will take place MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, not far from Peterson’s hometown of Washington, D.C.

In the co-feature, Anthony Peterson, Lamont’s brother, will square off against former junior lightweight titleholder Argenis Mendez in a 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Both fights will air live on FS1 and FOX Deportes (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The Peterson brothers, who were abandoned by their parents and grew up homeless before being taken in by trainer Barry Hunter, will be co-headlining a fight card for the first time since 2006.

Lamont Peterson (35-4-1, 17 knockouts) has not fought since Jan. 20 of last year, when he was stopped after the seventh round at the hands of IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence.

Peterson, who turned 35 last month, is 2-2 in his last four bouts. His other defeat was a close decision to Danny Garcia in April of 2015, a fight many at ringside thought Peterson did enough to win.

A world titleholder in two weight divisions, Peterson believes a world title is in reach, but he is just glad to return to the ring.

“I’m happy to be doing what I love and this is fighting,” said Peterson, whose two other defeats have come against Timothy Bradley and Lucas Matthysse. “I’m really excited about having the chance to fight at home once again. I plan on giving fans on TV and in the arena the show they came to see.”

Lipinets (14-1, 10 KOs) is originally from Martin, Kazakhstan and now resides in Beverly Hills, California. He suffered the loss of his career on Mar. 10 at the hands of Mikey Garcia, losing the IBF junior welterweight title in the process.

The 29-year-old Lipinets, who decided to move up in weight, won a 10-round majority decision over Erick Bone in his last bout on Aug. 4.

“I’m ready for the intensity of this fight with a great champion like Lamont Peterson,” said Lipinets. “I’m very humbled and honored to be in this position. I’m pushing myself to bring my A-game, because in a fight like this, there is no room for mistakes. I promise that I’m going to give a great performance.”

Anthony Peterson (37-1 1 NC, 24 KOs) also fought on the Jan. 20, 2018 card as his brother. Peterson originally was declared the winner by decision against Luis Florez, but the result of the fight was changed to a No-contest.

Mendez (25-5-1, 12 KOs), who is originally from the Dominican Republic and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, last fought on May 25, defeating Eddie Ramirez by unanimous decision. The victory over Ramirez comes three and a half weeks after Mendez notched a split-decision victory over Ivan Redkach.

Mendez has won four of his last six fights.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

