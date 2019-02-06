Watch: Mikey Garcia says brother will protect him, but he doesn’t envision losing to Errol Spence

Mikey Garcia speaks with RingTV’s Cynthia Conte about his brother/trainer Robert Garcia’s penchant for stopping fights to protect his boxers. He says that, while he expects his brother will do the right thing to keep him safe, that he’s already envisioned beating Errol Spence on March 16 multiple times in his head.

