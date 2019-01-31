Ivan Baranchyk-Josh Taylor IBF 140-pound title bout official for May 18 in Glasgow

Baranchyk (right) and Taylor. Image courtesy of World Boxing Super Series

In a battle of unbeatens, Ivan Baranchyk will make the first defense of his IBF junior welterweight title against Josh Taylor at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 18.

Baranchyk, who is rated No. 6 by The Ring at 140 pounds, made his way into the semi-final stages of the World Boxing Super Series in October when he halted Anthony Yigit in seven rounds to claim the vacant title.

“My nature, effort and my love of boxing will help me get the Ali Trophy,” said Baranchyk (19-0, 12 knockouts).

In November, Taylor, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring, outclassed and then stopped American Ryan Martin in seven. Now Taylor is not only fighting for a place in the WBSS final, he is also taking his first shot at world title glory.

“I am delighted to be fighting for the world title,” said Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs). “It is a childhood dream to become a world champion. I am very confident I will win.”

The World Boxing Super Series is looking forward to returning to Scotland.

“We are super excited to bring the biggest boxing event to Scotland in many years,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “It is not only a night of world championship boxing but also the massive opportunity to claim a place in the final of the World Boxing Super Series and be crowned the best (junior welterweight) in the world.”

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-final will soon go on sale. Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts to receive an email reminder when tickets can be purchased. All dates and venues for the sensational Season 2 semi-finals will be announced shortly.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the WBSS semi-finals LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by World Boxing Super Series

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

