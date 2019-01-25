Keith Thurman weighs 146.6 pounds, Josesito Lopez is 146.5 pounds

NEW YORK — Keith Thurman checked in at 146.6 pounds on Friday in his first weigh-in in 22 months, ahead of his WBA welterweight title defense against Josesito Lopez on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lopez, who is getting his second shot at a world title, was a tenth of a pound lighter at 146.5 pounds.

Thurman (28-0, 22 knockouts) hasn’t fought since his split decision win over Danny Garcia in March of 2017, after which he underwent surgery on his right elbow and caused him to vacate the WBC welterweight title. Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs) has won three straight, including a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Miguel Cruz in his last fight.

In the PBC on Fox card, Adam Kownacki (18-0, 14 KOs) weighed in at 258.5 pounds, lighter than before either of his two fights last year, for his ten-round fight against Gerald Washington (19-2-1, 12 KOs), who weighed in at 243.25 pounds.

Kownacki, a Lomza, Poland native who was raised there in Brooklyn, is likely to have the most vocal fanbase in attendance on Saturday night. Washington is seven years older than Kownacki at 36 and has won one fight since losing back-to-back fights to Deontay Wilder and Jarrell Miller.

In a 12-round featherweight fight, Tugstsogt Nyambayar, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist from Mongolia, and Dominican contender Claudio Marrero both weighed in at 125.5 pounds.

Nyambayar (10-0, 9 KOs) is 26 years old while Marrero (23-2, 17 KOs) is 29.

No posts found.