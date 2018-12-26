Wednesday, December 26, 2018  |
Ring magazine year-end awards 2018: All nominees revealed for all categories

26
Dec
by The Ring

The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.

The five nominees in our 10 special categories for 2018 are as follows:

Fighter of the Year

Canelo Alvarez
Tyson Fury
Naoya Inoue
Vasiliy Lomachenko
Aleksandr Usyk

 

Fight of the Year

Alex Saucedo-Lenny Zappavigna
Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez 2
Jarrett Hurd-Erislandy Lara
Murat Gassiev-Yuniel Dorticos
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Juan Francisco Estrada

 

Knockout of the Year

Aleksandr Usyk TKO 8 Tony Bellew
Dillian Whyte KO 6 Lucas Browne
Jermall Charlo KO 2 Hugo Centeno
Naoya Inoue KO 1 Juan Carlos Payano
Teofimo Lopez KO 1 Mason Menard

 

Trainer of the Year

Ben Davison
Robert Garcia
Shingo Inoue
Anatoly Lomachenko
Eddy Reynoso

 

Upset of the Year

Cristopher Rosales TKO 9 Daigo Higa
Josh Warrington SD 12 Lee Selby
Maurice Hooker SD 12 Terry Flanagan
Eleider Alvarez KO 7 Sergey Kovalev
Rob Brant UD 12 Ryota Murata

 

Comeback of the Year

Nonito Donaire
Tyson Fury
Kazuto Ioka
Manny Pacquiao
Cristofer Rosales

 

Event of the Year

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2
DAZN launch
HBO leaves boxing
World Boxing Super Series
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

 

Prospect of the Year

Murodjon Akhmadaliev
Joshua Buatsi
Jaron Ennis
Filip Hrgovic
Teofimo Lopez

 

Round of the Year

Alex Saucedo vs. Leonardo Zappavigna (Round 4)
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada (Round 12)
Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (Round 12)
Sho Kimura vs. Kosei Tanaka (Round 2)
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (Round 12)

 

Most Inspirational

Cecilia Braekhus (first Ring pound-for-pound female champ)
Don Chargin (boxing maven who was a mentor to many)
Tyson Fury (mental health awareness)
Daniel Franco (survived near-fatal head injury and now advocates on behalf of boxer safety)
Brendan Ingle (pioneering British boxing trainer who passed away in 2018).

Winners as well as our next Fighter of the Year cover star will be revealed soon . . .

 

