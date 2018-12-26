Ring magazine year-end awards 2018: All nominees revealed for all categories
The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.
The five nominees in our 10 special categories for 2018 are as follows:
Fighter of the Year
Canelo Alvarez
Tyson Fury
Naoya Inoue
Vasiliy Lomachenko
Aleksandr Usyk
Fight of the Year
Alex Saucedo-Lenny Zappavigna
Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez 2
Jarrett Hurd-Erislandy Lara
Murat Gassiev-Yuniel Dorticos
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Juan Francisco Estrada
Knockout of the Year
Aleksandr Usyk TKO 8 Tony Bellew
Dillian Whyte KO 6 Lucas Browne
Jermall Charlo KO 2 Hugo Centeno
Naoya Inoue KO 1 Juan Carlos Payano
Teofimo Lopez KO 1 Mason Menard
Trainer of the Year
Ben Davison
Robert Garcia
Shingo Inoue
Anatoly Lomachenko
Eddy Reynoso
Upset of the Year
Cristopher Rosales TKO 9 Daigo Higa
Josh Warrington SD 12 Lee Selby
Maurice Hooker SD 12 Terry Flanagan
Eleider Alvarez KO 7 Sergey Kovalev
Rob Brant UD 12 Ryota Murata
Comeback of the Year
Nonito Donaire
Tyson Fury
Kazuto Ioka
Manny Pacquiao
Cristofer Rosales
Event of the Year
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2
DAZN launch
HBO leaves boxing
World Boxing Super Series
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder
Prospect of the Year
Murodjon Akhmadaliev
Joshua Buatsi
Jaron Ennis
Filip Hrgovic
Teofimo Lopez
Round of the Year
Alex Saucedo vs. Leonardo Zappavigna (Round 4)
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada (Round 12)
Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (Round 12)
Sho Kimura vs. Kosei Tanaka (Round 2)
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (Round 12)
Most Inspirational
Cecilia Braekhus (first Ring pound-for-pound female champ)
Don Chargin (boxing maven who was a mentor to many)
Tyson Fury (mental health awareness)
Daniel Franco (survived near-fatal head injury and now advocates on behalf of boxer safety)
Brendan Ingle (pioneering British boxing trainer who passed away in 2018).
