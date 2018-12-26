Ring magazine year-end awards 2018: All nominees revealed for all categories

The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.

The five nominees in our 10 special categories for 2018 are as follows:

Fighter of the Year

Canelo Alvarez

Tyson Fury

Naoya Inoue

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Aleksandr Usyk

Fight of the Year

Alex Saucedo-Lenny Zappavigna

Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez 2

Jarrett Hurd-Erislandy Lara

Murat Gassiev-Yuniel Dorticos

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Juan Francisco Estrada

Knockout of the Year

Aleksandr Usyk TKO 8 Tony Bellew

Dillian Whyte KO 6 Lucas Browne

Jermall Charlo KO 2 Hugo Centeno

Naoya Inoue KO 1 Juan Carlos Payano

Teofimo Lopez KO 1 Mason Menard

Trainer of the Year

Ben Davison

Robert Garcia

Shingo Inoue

Anatoly Lomachenko

Eddy Reynoso

Upset of the Year

Cristopher Rosales TKO 9 Daigo Higa

Josh Warrington SD 12 Lee Selby

Maurice Hooker SD 12 Terry Flanagan

Eleider Alvarez KO 7 Sergey Kovalev

Rob Brant UD 12 Ryota Murata

Comeback of the Year

Nonito Donaire

Tyson Fury

Kazuto Ioka

Manny Pacquiao

Cristofer Rosales

Event of the Year

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2

DAZN launch

HBO leaves boxing

World Boxing Super Series

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

Prospect of the Year

Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Joshua Buatsi

Jaron Ennis

Filip Hrgovic

Teofimo Lopez

Round of the Year

Alex Saucedo vs. Leonardo Zappavigna (Round 4)

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada (Round 12)

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (Round 12)

Sho Kimura vs. Kosei Tanaka (Round 2)

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (Round 12)

Most Inspirational

Cecilia Braekhus (first Ring pound-for-pound female champ)

Don Chargin (boxing maven who was a mentor to many)

Tyson Fury (mental health awareness)

Daniel Franco (survived near-fatal head injury and now advocates on behalf of boxer safety)

Brendan Ingle (pioneering British boxing trainer who passed away in 2018).

Winners as well as our next Fighter of the Year cover star will be revealed soon . . .

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.