Adonis Stevenson out of coma, recovering with family, says girlfriend

Adonis Stevenson is now out of a medically induced coma and recovering with family and medical staff three weeks after his ill-fated fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, according to a press release issued on behalf of his girlfriend, Simone “Sisi” God.

“Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake,” the release stated. “He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery.”

The release comes a day after a newswire report wrote that Stevenson remained sedated in intensive care at Quebec City’s Hopital de l’Enfant-Jesusstill, breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Stevenson, 41, was rushed to the hospital following an 11th-round knockout loss on December 1 and underwent neurosurgery for a “severe traumatic brain injury,” intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon said in a statement on December 5. The statement did not give a date for when Stevenson had emerged from the coma or whether he was still hospitalized.

“Adonis and our family are so thankful to you all for your love and support and respectfully ask to continue to grant Adonis and our family privacy as he heals from this accident. With the holidays here, Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with [his month-old daughter] Adonia and his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all,” continues the release from Simone God.

Stevenson (29-2-1, 24 knockouts) had won the WBC light heavyweight title with a first-round knockout of Chad Dawson and was making his 10th defense of the belt heading into the Gvozdyk fight.

