FOX rolls out ample shoulder programming in advance of Dec. 22 show featuring Charlo twins

FOX Sports is entering the boxing ring with 10 PBC fight nights live on free-to-air FOX, and another 12 on FS1.

It won’t only be about the fights. FOX Sports is committing to the sport with a plethora of shoulder programming aimed at attracting new fans to the sport.

Two 30-minute episodes of PBC Countdown aired last Saturday ahead of PBC’s first card on FOX under its new deal with the network. One previewed Jermell Charlo’s title defense against Tony Harrison, set for December 22 in Brooklyn, New York. The other episode was focused on Jermall Charlo’s fight with Willie Monroe Jr.

The shoulder programming continues Saturday with the debut of two shows. Inside PBC Boxing (3 p.m. ET, FOX) is an hourlong studio show hosted by Kate Abdo, alongside welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter and former three-division champion Abner Mares. The Ring senior writer Mike Coppinger will deliver breaking news and special reports on the program.

“FOX Sports is thrilled to be expanding PBC boxing programming with this studio show,” said Steve Becker, FOX Sports Vice President of Production.

“We look to go inside the stories of the PBC boxers with in-depth interviews and feature profiles, as well as previews of upcoming fights and breakdowns of the most-recent, thrilling matchups. Having current boxers Shawn and Abner working with us will provide some honest commentary on what’s happening in the sport right now.”

Before that, PBC Face to Face airs at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The 30-minute program, hosted by Coppinger, pits the Charlo twins against one another in a revealing conversation ahead of their upcoming fights.

All programs will also be available via the Fox Sports app.

