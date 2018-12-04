Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury tracking at over 300,00 pay-per-view buys

Tyson Fury made Deontay Wilder miss for much of the fight but the American still scored two knockdowns. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury exceeded expectations in the ring, and the fight is on track to do the same with the U.S. pay-per-view market.

The heavyweight championship bout, broadcast Saturday on Showtime PPV, is expected to surpass 300,000 buys, multiple sources told The Ring. That figure doesn’t include British PPV buys or digital purchases on platforms such as Playstation 4. The fight was also available in movie theaters.

If the estimate holds up as numbers continue to trickle in, it’s a rousing success for Showtime and PBC. The break-even point for the pay-per-view was 250,000, per sources. That means any buys over that figure is upside where Wilder and Fury stand to earn more than their guarantee.

Wilder and Fury fought to a thrilling draw at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The rematch figures to pull in even bigger business.

It was each man’s first foray on PPV in North America. Wilder produced two knockdowns of Fury, including one in the final round, but couldn’t finish the Brit in one of the most memorable heavyweight title tilts in recent memory.

At over 300,000, Wilder-Fury is one of the most success pay-per-views of the decade not involving Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather or Canelo Alvarez.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

