PHOTOS: Manny Pacquiao begins sparring with George Kambosos for Broner fight

Manny Pacquiao began the sparring phase of his training camp, going four rounds with George Kambosos Jr. at the Elorde Gym Five E-Com Center in Pasay City, Philippines on Tuesday.

Kambosos (15-0, 9 knockouts) of Sydney, Australia is trained by Pacquiao’s conditioning coach Justin Fortune and is a frequent sparring partner of Pacquiao, having worked with him as recently as his last fight against Lucas Matthysse.

Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) had finished up a day of work in the Philippine Senate a short drive away, and then continued his preparations for his January 19 fight against Adrien Broner at MGM Grand.

WATCH: Sen. .@mannypacquiao spars for the first time today against Australian George Kambosos Jr. @gmanews pic.twitter.com/O8NVWlmLHY — Mav Gonzales (@mavgonzales) December 4, 2018

Pacquiao will turn 40 in less than two weeks and is expected to move his training camp to the U.S. later this month. Below are photos from Pacquiao’s first day in sparring by Wendell Alinea.

– with reports from Ryan Songalia

