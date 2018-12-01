Oleksandr Gvozdyk wrests title from Adonis Stevenson with 11th-round stoppage

Oleksandr Gvozdyk won the WBC light heavyweight title in his 16th pro fight. Photo by Amanda Wescott-SHOWTIME

A right, followed by a left, followed by a devastating right to the chin and suddenly eight-plus years of being unbeaten ended for Adonis Stevenson on Saturday at the Centre Videotron, in Quebec City, making Oleksandr Gvozdyk the new WBC light heavyweight titleholder

After a slow start, Gvozdyk (16-0, 13 knockouts) had swayed the fight in his favor from the seventh round on and stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th.

Stevenson (29-2-1, 24 KOs) was coming off of a hard draw against Badou Jack back in May, in which Jack had Stevenson in serious trouble late in the fight.

Against Gvozdyk, Stevenson took a right to the head that backed him up with around 1:12 left in the 11th. Gvozdyk landed another right as the one-minute mark approached, and sensing he was giving Stevenson problems, he poured on the pressure. Gvozdyk stepped forward with a right that stunned Stevenson, followed by a left that forced him against the ropes.

Stevenson, seemingly out on his feet, took another brutal right from Gvozdyk, causing a sweat halo, before crumbling in the corner. Referee Michael Griffin didn’t even bother to count, waving it over at 2:49.

