Knockout CP Freshmart retains strawweight belt with second win over Byron Rojas

Image courtesy of Gilberto Mendoza Jr. (via Twitter)

Knockout CP Freshmart retained his WBA strawweight title for the sixth time Thursday, turning back the man he initially won the belt from for the second time by unanimous decision.

The visitor from Nicaragua had won eight straight heading into their rematch in Chonburi, Thailand, and came out the aggressor, imposing his height over the counterpunching Freshmart. By the middle rounds, Freshmart’s body punching had begun to wear on Rojas, who was backed to the ropes more frequently.

As the pace slowed, their punches started to stray, and both fighters were warned for low blows.

The scores were 117-111, 116-112, and 115-113, all to Freshmart (19-0, 7 knockouts), whose birth name is Thammanoon Niyomtrong. Rojas drops to 25-4-3 (11 KOs).

Freshmart entered the fight ranked no. 2 by THE RING at 105 pounds while Rojas was rated no. 3. The number one guy in the division is WBC titleholder Wanheng Menayothin.

No posts found.