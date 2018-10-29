Diego De La Hoya homecoming bout against Edixon Perez set for November 17

Diego De La Hoya. Photo credit: Hogan Photos

Junior featherweight contender Diego De La Hoya will face Edixon Perez on Nov. 17.

The 10-round bout will take place at La Plaza de Toros Calafia in De La Hoya’s hometown of Mexicali, Mexico. The fight will air live throughout Mexico on Azteca TV.

In his last bout on June 8, De La Hoya (21-0, 10 knockouts) stopped former junior bantamweight title challenger Jose Salgado after the seventh round in Verona, New York.

With nothing significant lined up in the near future, Joel De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions worked together to put the 24-year-old De La Hoya on a fight card.

“It is going to be a stay-busy fight for Diego on November 17,” Joel De La Hoya told The Ring. “We’re really going to push for a big fight during the first few months of 2019. We believe Diego is ready for that next step.”

“We anticipate a big crowd at the bullring that night. He will have a lot of family and friends watch him fight in person.”

De La Hoya, the younger cousin of Joel and Oscar De La Hoya, is mandatory challenger for WBO titleholder Isaac Dogboe. He is currently ranked No. 6 by The Ring at 122 pounds.

Perez (17-2, 12 KOs), who resides in El Tigrito, Venezuela, has won his last six fights. His most notable victory was an eight-round decision over former world flyweight title challenger Roberto Vasquez on Oct. 24 of last year.

In the co-feature, junior flyweight contender Seniesa Estrada (14-0, 4 KOs) of East Los Angeles will take on Venezuela’s Debora Rengifo (11-5-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

