Maxim Dadashev remains undefeated with unanimous decision over Antonio DeMarco











Junior welterweight contender Maxim Dadashev scored his most impressive win as a pro thus far, winning a 10-round unanimous decision over Antonio DeMarco in the co-feature to Ryota Murata-Rob Brant in Las Vegas.

The southpaw DeMarco, who held the WBC lightweight title in 2012, was game, but was not able to keep up with the younger and stronger Dadashev. DeMarco attempted to walk Dadashev down and connected with a few combinations, but mostly found himself on the defensive as Dadashev, who is originally from Russia and now lives and trains in Oxnard, California, landed the sharper combinations to DeMarco’s head.

Any rally DeMarco attempted to mount during the fight was met with two- or three-punch combinations from Dadashev, usually ending with a left hook or right cross to the head.

Scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 for Dadashev, which were much closer than the fight reflected. Dadashev improves to 12-0 (10 KOs).

DeMarco, who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, falls to 33-7-1 (24 KOs).

Middleweight contender Esquiva Falcao outboxed Argentina’s Guido Nicolas Pitto (25-6-2, 8 KOs) over 10 rounds, winning a methodical, one-sided decision. All three judges scored the bout 100-90 for Falcao, who goes to 22-0 (15 KOs).

Falcao, who is ranked No. 6 by the WBA, is now trained by Robert Garcia.

Featherweight prospect and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Michael Conlan battered Italy’s Nicola Cipolletta (14-7-2, 4 KOs) before referee Russell Mora stepped in and stopped the bout at 1:55 of the seventh round. Conlan improves to 9-0 (6 KOs).

Unbeaten featherweight Vladimir Nikitin (2-0), who is also signed to Top Rank, won a six-round unanimous decision over veteran Clay Burns (5-5-2, 4 KOs). All three judges scored the bout 59-55 for Nikitin.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Joseph Adorno dropped Kevin Cruz (8-1, 5 KOs) twice en route to a six-round unanimous decision win (59-53, 59-53, and 58-54). Adorno (10-0, 9 KOs), who is managed by Robert Garcia, scored knockdowns in Rounds 1 and 6.

